Avoiding active funds? Here’s how to build an all-passive mutual funds portfolio

Passive investing in India is gaining momentum, particularly with the proliferation of index funds across market segments like large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap.

Dev Ashish
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Build a Diversified Portfolio with Passive Mutual Funds
Build a Diversified Portfolio with Passive Mutual Funds

When you invest in mutual funds, you have the option to choose from passive funds (which replicate existing indexes without the fund manager’s intervention); or go for active funds (where the fund manager decides where to invest).

While there are merits and demerits of both, often investors choose one side and then become quite vocal supporters of the chosen side (on social media).

But without doubt, passive investing is definitely gaining a lot of traction in India now. This trend has already been there in developed markets for several years. Till a few years back, there were just a handful of passive options in India. But now, there are more than a hundred passive schemes to choose from.

So, if for some reason, you decide to go passive-only, then how can you build an all-passive mutual fund portfolio made up only of index funds?

To give structure to this discussion, let’s go market segment wise:

Large-Cap Index Funds

These are indexes which invest in the top-100 stocks by marketcap. Most investors will do well to have some component of largecaps in their portfolio. And the best option for them in the passive space is to choose a largecap index fund which is based on Nifty50 / Sensex / Nifty100. Index funds based on these indices provide sufficiently diverse exposure to largecap stocks.

Also, while Nifty Next50 also technically qualifies as a largecap index (since it is part of top-100 stocks by marketcap as per SEBI definitions), in reality, it has all the characteristics (risk-return attributes) of the more volatile cousin midcaps. So, if a little extra volatility is acceptable to the investor, then one can even consider the Nifty Next50 index fund in addition to larger ones based on Nifty50/ Sensex/ Nifty100.

Also Read | 6 top performing large cap mutual funds gave over 40% return

Mid-Cap Index Funds

Midcaps are those stocks which are part of the marketcap range bucket of 100-250. These are comparatively more volatile than the largecaps but also have the potential for higher returns in the longer run. In midcaps, the available passive index options are Nifty Midcap150, Nifty Midcap50 and the factor-based Nifty Midcap150-Quality50.

Nowadays, there is a passive option that combines largecaps and midcaps. This is the newly launched index of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: 7 top performing mid-cap funds over 10 years

Small-Cap Index Funds

The smallcaps have given amazing returns in the last few years and hence, these are darlings of many. Even here, there are passive options though active funds rule the roost. Nevertheless, in smallcaps, the available passive index options are Nifty Smallcap250, Nifty Smallcap50 and the factor-based Nifty Smallcap250-Quality50.

That was about the three core marketcap categories and the available passive investment options in them.

But what I am about to say now may not be liked by fans of passive investing. But please bear with me. Unlike largecaps where nowadays the active fund managers are finding it difficult to beat the index TRI returns, the Indian mid-and-smallcap space is still not very efficient. As a result, good active fund managers in this space tend to do quite well compared to the indexes and generally beat them.

Hence, in my view (if you were to hear it), unless you have taken a blanket decision to avoid active funds, it would be a good idea that in a portfolio of largecap index funds, you add well-managed and proven active midcap and smallcap funds.

And what about other categories?

Say, what about sectoral/thematic index funds?

In my view, most investors can skip sectoral/thematic funds altogether. Most people don’t have sectoral expertise to understand when to enter and exit such funds. So better to avoid them and just invest in broader, well-diversified indexes.

For exposure to stocks outside India, one could have considered having a US-based S&P500 index fund (or a NASDAQ-based Index Fund if willing to take more risk and volatility). But with RBI’s limitations, most of the funds are currently closed for subscription anyways.

To build an all-passive portfolio, just having 2-4 funds is enough. Of course, the AMCs will keep launching more and more passive options to gather AUM. But you don’t need to invest in most of them. Just stick to 2-4 schemes and you can easily build a solid, low-cost, low maintenance pure passive mutual fund portfolio.

Also Read | I want to diversify my portfolio. Please elaborate on the Nifty Next 50 Index

How much to allocate to different indexes?

If we are looking at suggestions for equity funds in the passive fund, then here are a few possible combinations:

  • 100% in Nifty50 index only
  • 60-70% in Nifty50 index + 30-40% in Nifty Next50 index
  • 50% in Nifty50 index + 25-30% in Nifty Next50 index + 20-25% in Nifty Midcap150 index.

Dev Ashish is a Sebi-registered investment adviser and the founder of Stable Investor

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:29 PM IST
HomeMutual FundsAvoiding active funds? Here’s how to build an all-passive mutual funds portfolio

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    313.45
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    7.15 (2.33%)

    Tata Steel

    160.70
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.95 (1.87%)

    Wipro

    505.55
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.7 (-9.28%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    308.60
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    4.8 (1.58%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    234.65
    03:24 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    20.7 (9.68%)

    NBCC India

    184.60
    03:24 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    12.8 (7.45%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    619.10
    03:24 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    41.85 (7.25%)

    Chalet Hotels

    810.25
    03:22 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    46.15 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        More From Popular in Mutual Funds
        OPEN IN APP
        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue