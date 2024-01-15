Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty 50 index.
The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.
What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty 50 index. This product is suitable for investors seeking
- Wealth creation over the long term
- An exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide returns that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty 50 index, subject to tracking error.
What is the main objective of investing in this fund?The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond with the performance of the Nifty 50 index, subject to tracking errors.
Nimesh Chandan, CIO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said, “This ETF offers investors more affordable, rule-based, zero-bias strategies that focus on keeping investing very simple. The Nifty 50 Index has historically delivered attractive returns which makes it suitable for new investors who are looking to participate in equity markets with a reasonably diverse large cap portfolio."
How may one invest in this scheme?Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
Instruments
Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
Minimum
Maximum
Securities of companies constituting the Nifty 50 Index (the Underlying Index)
95
100
Very High
Debt and money market instruments
0
5
Low to Moderate
Are there similar mutual funds in the market?To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such Nifty 50 exchange-traded funds. These include:
Name of the fund house
Name of the exchange-traded fund
DSP Mutual Fund
DSP Nifty 50 ETF
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
HDFC Mutual Fund
HDFC Nifty 50 ETF
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Kotak Nifty 50 ETF
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty ETF
LIC Mutual Fund
LIC MF Exchange Traded Fund - Nifty 50
Axis Mutual Fund
Axis NIFTY 50 ETF
Quantum Mutual Fund
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF
NAVI Mutual Fund
NAVI Nifty 50 ETF
Indiabulls Mutual Fund
Indiabulls Nifty 50 ETF
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Edelweiss ETF - Nifty 50
|Source: Trendlyne (Data as of January 15, 2024)
How will the scheme benchmark its performance?The scheme’s benchmark would be Nifty 50 TRI. The same has been chosen as the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the Nifty 50 index. Thus, the composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. In accordance with the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of the Nifty 50 index.
Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.
The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".
Who will manage this scheme?Sorbh Gupta, Nimesh Chandan, Ilesh Savla and Chetan Chavan will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.
Does the fund contain any inherent risk?The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.
