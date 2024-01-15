Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty 50 index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 18, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking the Nifty 50 index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Wealth creation over the long term

An exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide returns that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty 50 index, subject to tracking error. "We are pleased to offer our first ETF – the Nifty 50 ETF. The Nifty50 ETF reflects our commitment to provide large-cap investment options. This product embodies our dedication to a diverse basket of products that cater to a variety of investor needs," stated Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond with the performance of the Nifty 50 index, subject to tracking errors.

Nimesh Chandan, CIO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said, "This ETF offers investors more affordable, rule-based, zero-bias strategies that focus on keeping investing very simple. The Nifty 50 Index has historically delivered attractive returns which makes it suitable for new investors who are looking to participate in equity markets with a reasonably diverse large cap portfolio."

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Securities of companies constituting the Nifty 50 Index (the Underlying Index) 95 100 Very High Debt and money market instruments 0 5 Low to Moderate

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such Nifty 50 exchange-traded funds. These include:

Name of the fund house Name of the exchange-traded fund DSP Mutual Fund DSP Nifty 50 ETF ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Nifty 50 ETF Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Nifty 50 ETF Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty ETF LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Exchange Traded Fund - Nifty 50 Axis Mutual Fund Axis NIFTY 50 ETF Quantum Mutual Fund Quantum Nifty 50 ETF NAVI Mutual Fund NAVI Nifty 50 ETF Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Nifty 50 ETF Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss ETF - Nifty 50 Source: Trendlyne (Data as of January 15, 2024)

The scheme's benchmark would be Nifty 50 TRI. The same has been chosen as the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the Nifty 50 index. Thus, the composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. In accordance with the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of the Nifty 50 index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

The "Exit Load" would also be "Nil".

Who will manage this scheme? Sorbh Gupta, Nimesh Chandan, Ilesh Savla and Chetan Chavan will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.



