Mutual Funds
An aggressive balanced advantage fund, or conservative? Take your pick
Anil Poste 6 min read 19 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- Mint has reviewed the top five balanced advantage funds based on their performance over the past three years, their risk-management strategies, net equity levels, and their unique approaches.
Over the past three years, the Indian equity market has experienced a dynamic cycle characterised by a robust rebound followed by a phase of consolidation. The journey began with a sharp rebound from the covid-19 pandemic lows of early 2020.
