An aggressive balanced advantage fund, or conservative? Take your pick

The momentum has paid off over the past three years. From May 2021 to May 2024, the fund’s average rolling return has increased to 16.27%, with a maximum of 20.88% and a minimum of 12.69%. Prior to that, from May 2018 to May 2021, Edelweiss BAF had delivered an average return of 9.39%, with a maximum of 14.81% and a minimum of 3.43%.