Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund. All you need to know
Investors can access Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund through distributors and online platforms
Mumbai: Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme tracking Nifty Alpha 50 Index, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in a well-diversified portfolio of stocks that generated high alpha (relatively higher returns than the market) over the last one year.