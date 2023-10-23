Mumbai: Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme tracking Nifty Alpha 50 Index, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in a well-diversified portfolio of stocks that generated high alpha (relatively higher returns than the market) over the last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NFO alert: Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund The New Fund Offer will open on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and close on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Highlighting the key reasons to consider the Nifty Alpha 50 Index strategy, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “Traditional passive funds are designed to mimic their benchmark and thus offer broad market-based returns. Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund aims to generate outperformance by selecting stocks with specific factors that produce potentially higher risk-adjusted returns compared to the market. NSE data, as of September 30, 2023, indicate that the Nifty Alpha 50 Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 Index and the Nifty 500 Index, generating an alpha of ~5% over these broad-based indices, albeit with higher volatility. Savvy Investors seeking to add an aggressive strategy to their portfolio could include Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund, to enhance the growth potential of the portfolio." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to invest in Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund? Investment in the Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms and directly

Established in 2000, Bandhan AMC (Erstwhile IDFC Asset Management Company Limited) is focused on helping savers become investors and create wealth. Bandhan AMC serves its investors through a slew of prudently constructed investment products across Mutual Funds, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), managed by a seasoned investment team, with the aim to provide performance consistent with the product’s well-defined objectives.

