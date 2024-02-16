NFO Alert: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund; all you need to know
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 14, 2024, and will close on February 28, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.