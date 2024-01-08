NFO Alert: All you need to know about Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 08, 2024, and will close on January 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended scheme tracking the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. This product is suitable for investors seeking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended scheme tracking the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital growth

Investments in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the Nifty 50 index to achieve returns of the stated index, subject to tracking error. What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 50 Total Returns index before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees and expenses. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realised, and the Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 50 Total Returns index before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees and expenses. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realised, and the Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty 50 index 95% 100% High Money market instruments & units of liquid scheme & cash & cash equivalents 0% 5% Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many other To date, many other asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such funds in India. The following table illustrates the details of such funds in the market.

Name of the mutual fund house Name of the fund Axis Mutual Fund Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund Bandhan Mutual Fund Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Nifty 50 Index Fund Franklin India Mutual Fund Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index Fund LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss Nifty 50 Index Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Nifty 50 Index Fund Tata Mutual Fund Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Index Fund DSP Mutual Fund DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan UTI Mutual Fund UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund Navi Mutual Fund Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund Source: Indmoney.com (As of January 08, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. The portfolio of the scheme would endeavour to replicate/track the index. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. The portfolio of the scheme would endeavour to replicate/track the index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

0.2%- If redeemed on or before 30 days from the date of allotment.

Nil- If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment. Who will manage this scheme? Neeraj Saxena has been chosen as the dedicated fund manager of the scheme. Neeraj Saxena has been chosen as the dedicated fund manager of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

