Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / NFO Alert: All you need to know about Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund
MintGenie

NFO Alert: All you need to know about Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund

Abeer Ray

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 08, 2024, and will close on January 22, 2024.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund as a part of its new fund offers.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty 50 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the NIFTY 50 Total Return index.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 08, 2024, and will close on January 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended scheme tracking the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

  • Long-term capital growth
  • Investments in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the Nifty 50 index to achieve returns of the stated index, subject to tracking error.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 50 Total Returns index before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees and expenses. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realised, and the Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty 50 index

95%

100%

High

Money market instruments & units of liquid scheme & cash & cash equivalents

0%

5%

Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many other asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such funds in India. The following table illustrates the details of such funds in the market.

Name of the mutual fund house

Name of the fund

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Nifty 50 Index Fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund

Taurus Mutual Fund

Taurus Nifty 50 Index Fund

Franklin India Mutual Fund

Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index Fund

LIC Mutual Fund

LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Edelweiss Nifty 50 Index Fund

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Kotak Nifty 50 Index Fund

Tata Mutual Fund

Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Nippon India Index Fund

DSP Mutual Fund

DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan

UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

HSBC Mutual Fund

HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund

Navi Mutual Fund

Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund

Source: Indmoney.com (As of January 08, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the NIFTY 50 Total Return index. The portfolio of the scheme would endeavour to replicate/track the index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

  • 0.2%- If redeemed on or before 30 days from the date of allotment.
  • Nil- If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme?

Neeraj Saxena has been chosen as the dedicated fund manager of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.