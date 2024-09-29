Best mutual funds 2024: These MF schemes across market cap gave highest returns in the past five years. Full list here

Mutual Funds: Eight large cap mutual funds gave over 20% return in the past five years, whereas seven mid cap schemes gave more than 30% return during the same period

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published29 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
A large cap mutual fund is a mutual fund scheme which invests a minimum of 80 percent of its assets in the large cap stocks
A large cap mutual fund is a mutual fund scheme which invests a minimum of 80 percent of its assets in the large cap stocks

Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme? If yes, there are 1,485 open-ended schemes across equity and debt categories. Investors are encouraged to examine a scheme based on a host of factors such as the category it belongs to (active or passive), the fund house which runs it and the sub-category it falls under (large cap or flexi cap, etc), among others.

However, one key factor determining the growth potential of a mutual fund scheme is its past returns.

This means that if a scheme has performed quite well in the recent past, investors gravitate towards it, and conversely, if a scheme underperforms over a period of time, investors feel disenchanted with it.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: LIC MF set to launch ₹100 daily SIPs; experts sound upbeat

It is a different matter that the past returns may be a key consideration but it should not be seen as a sole criterion for investing.

Having said this, here we list out the past returns of equity mutual funds across market capitalisation

Large cap mutual funds

A large cap mutual fund is a mutual fund scheme which invests a minimum of 80 percent of its assets in the large cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of mutual fund schemes. For the uninitiated, large cap stock refers to the securities of top 100 companies when ranked on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Also Read | ’Investors should diversify in large caps, flexicaps to limit correction impact’

Here we have listed the top performing large cap mutual fund schemes on the basis of their five-year performance as on Sept 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Scheme                                              Returns (%)
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund                     20.25
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund                20.42
HDFC Top 100 Fund                                              20.37
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund                               21.85
Invesco India Largecap Fund                                20.39
JM Large Cap Fund                                          20.41
Kotak Bluechip Fund                                             20.22
Nippon India Large Cap Fund                             22.33

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, eight large cap mutual funds delivered more than 20 percent return in the past five years. The highest return was given by Nippon India Large Cap Fund followed by ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund.

Mid-cap mutual funds

A mid cap mutual fund refers to a scheme which invests a minimum of 65 percent of its assets in the mid cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of schemes.

Mid cap stock refers to the securities of companies that are ranked between 101-249 when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Here we have listed the top performing mid cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years as on Sept 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Scheme                                          Returns (%)
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund                                    31.30
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund                      30.15
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund                          30.07
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund                                   32.83
Nippon India Growth Fund                                     31.21
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund               31.01
Quant Mid Cap Fund                                             36.24

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, seven mid cap mutual fund schemes have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years with Quant Mid Cap Fund delivering the highest return followed by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund.

Small Cap mutual funds

A small cap mutual fund refers to a scheme which invests a minimum of 65 percent of its assets in the small cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of schemes.

These companiesare below the top 250 companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Also Read | Small-cap IT stock jumps 14% after PM Modi launches company’s IFSC single window

Here we have listed the top performing small cap mutual fund schemes which gave over 30 percent return in the past five years as on Sept 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Scheme                                              Returns (%)
Bank of India Small Cap Fund                           37.65
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund              34.86
DSP Small Cap Fund                                               31.54
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund                                       33.61
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund                  30.12
HSBC Small Cap Fund                                             31.44
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund                           30.11
Invesco India Smallcap Fund                                    32.93
Kotak Small Cap Fund                                              32.59
LIC MF Small Cap Fund                                           30.15
Nippon India Small Cap Fund                                 36.88
Quant Small Cap Fund                                         47.87
Sundaram Small Cap Fund                                30.34
Tata Small Cap Fund                                             33.63
Union Small Cap Fund                                              30.76

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, nearly 15 small cap schemes gave more than 30 percent return in the past five years. However, it is vital to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee its future returns. 

Put simply, if a scheme performed exceptionally well in the past five years, it may or may not grow at the same pace in the future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsBest mutual funds 2024: These MF schemes across market cap gave highest returns in the past five years. Full list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.