Mutual Funds: Eight large cap mutual funds gave over 20% return in the past five years, whereas seven mid cap schemes gave more than 30% return during the same period

Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme? If yes, there are 1,485 open-ended schemes across equity and debt categories. Investors are encouraged to examine a scheme based on a host of factors such as the category it belongs to (active or passive), the fund house which runs it and the sub-category it falls under (large cap or flexi cap, etc), among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, one key factor determining the growth potential of a mutual fund scheme is its past returns.

This means that if a scheme has performed quite well in the recent past, investors gravitate towards it, and conversely, if a scheme underperforms over a period of time, investors feel disenchanted with it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is a different matter that the past returns may be a key consideration but it should not be seen as a sole criterion for investing.

Having said this, here we list out the past returns of equity mutual funds across market capitalisation

Large cap mutual funds A large cap mutual fund is a mutual fund scheme which invests a minimum of 80 percent of its assets in the large cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of mutual fund schemes. For the uninitiated, large cap stock refers to the securities of top 100 companies when ranked on the basis of their market capitalisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here we have listed the top performing large cap mutual fund schemes on the basis of their five-year performance as on Sept 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Scheme Returns (%) Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 20.25 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 20.42 HDFC Top 100 Fund 20.37 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 21.85 Invesco India Largecap Fund 20.39 JM Large Cap Fund 20.41 Kotak Bluechip Fund 20.22 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 22.33

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, eight large cap mutual funds delivered more than 20 percent return in the past five years. The highest return was given by Nippon India Large Cap Fund followed by ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid-cap mutual funds A mid cap mutual fund refers to a scheme which invests a minimum of 65 percent of its assets in the mid cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of schemes.

Mid cap stock refers to the securities of companies that are ranked between 101-249 when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Here we have listed the top performing mid cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years as on Sept 27, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual Fund Scheme Returns (%) Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 31.30 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 30.15 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 30.07 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 32.83 Nippon India Growth Fund 31.21 PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund 31.01 Quant Mid Cap Fund 36.24

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, seven mid cap mutual fund schemes have delivered over 30 percent return in the past five years with Quant Mid Cap Fund delivering the highest return followed by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund.

Small Cap mutual funds A small cap mutual fund refers to a scheme which invests a minimum of 65 percent of its assets in the small cap stocks, as per the Sebi’s guidelines on categorisation of schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These companiesare below the top 250 companies when measured on the basis of their market capitalisation.

Here we have listed the top performing small cap mutual fund schemes which gave over 30 percent return in the past five years as on Sept 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Scheme Returns (%) Bank of India Small Cap Fund 37.65 Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund 34.86 DSP Small Cap Fund 31.54 Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 33.61 Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 30.12 HSBC Small Cap Fund 31.44 ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund 30.11 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 32.93 Kotak Small Cap Fund 32.59 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 30.15 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 36.88 Quant Small Cap Fund 47.87 Sundaram Small Cap Fund 30.34 Tata Small Cap Fund 33.63 Union Small Cap Fund 30.76

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Sept 27, 2024) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we can see in the table above, nearly 15 small cap schemes gave more than 30 percent return in the past five years. However, it is vital to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee its future returns.

Put simply, if a scheme performed exceptionally well in the past five years, it may or may not grow at the same pace in the future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}