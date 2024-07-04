Best mutual funds: 7 flexi caps gave over 20 per cent annualised return in past 5 years

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is common among investors to assess the past returns to gauge its future potential.

Here we give a lowdown on some of the top performing flexi cap mutual funds which delivered the highest returns in the past five years.

For the uninitiated, flexi cap funds refer to mutual funds which are free to invest in the stocks across market spectrum i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap.

The category of flexi cap mutual funds was introduced via a Sebi circular on November 6, 2020 which stipulated that flexi cap is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks.

In that circular, Sebi also gave an option to the fund houses to convert an existing scheme into a flexi cap subject to compliance with the requirements. Multi cap mutual funds are considered similar to flexi cap funds with the sole difference in the minimum threshold of stock categories.

For instance, while multi cap schemes must invest a minimum of 25 percent in each category (small cap, mid cap and large cap), flexi caps do not have any such restriction barring the one that mandates a minimum investment of 65 percent of assets in equity & equity related instruments.

These are the top-performing flexi cap mutual funds

Flexi cap funds 5-year-return (%) Quant Flexi Cap Fund 32.90 JM Flexicap Fund 27.11 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 24.72 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 21.70 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 20.94 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund 20.24 Union Flexi Cap Fund 20.03

(Source: AMFI; returns as on July 3, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, a total of seven flexi cap schemes gave over 20 percent return in the past five years.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund yielded 32.9 percent return in the past five years followed by JM Flexicap Fund which gave 27.11 percent. Besides these, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund gave 24.72 percent return, and the other three high-performing flexi cap schemes gave over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Having said this, past returns do not guarantee a mutual fund scheme’s future returns. Notwithstanding its past performance, a scheme may or may not continue to perform at the same pace.