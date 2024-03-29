Best mutual funds: These top performing equity funds gave over 40 per cent return in fiscal 2024
These are the best equity mutual funds across market capitalisation i.e., large, mid and small caps in the financial year 2024 which is set to end on March 31
As the financial year (FY) comes to a close, mutual fund investors are assessing the returns on the investments they made . Those investors who invested heavily in small and mid-cap funds have earned high returns, and even the blue-chip stocks rose significantly, with Nifty50 jumping 30 percent in fiscal 2024.