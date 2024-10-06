Best mutual funds: These 10 flexi cap schemes delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years

Mutual funds: A flexi cap scheme is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme which is mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published6 Oct 2024, 08:21 AM IST
If someone had invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in any of these flexi cap mutual funds, the investment would have swelled to over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.04 lakh based on 15 percent CAGR return.
If someone had invested ₹one lakh in any of these flexi cap mutual funds, the investment would have swelled to over ₹4.04 lakh based on 15 percent CAGR return.

If you are toying with the idea of investing in a mutual fund scheme, there are a number of factors that could be playing in your head which may influence your choice. These include the category of scheme, reputation of fund house and the size of fund, among others. What, however, swings the odds in favour or against the scheme is the past performance delivered by it.

We have shortlisted the best performing mutual fund schemes in the flexi-cap category based on their past 10-year performance. We discovered that there are around 10 mutual fund schemes which have given an annualised return of over 15 percent in the past one decade.

This means if someone had invested one lakh in any of these schemes, it would have swelled to over 4.04 lakh (based on 15 percent return) by now. For the unversed, a flexi cap scheme is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme which is mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks.

This category was announced not too long ago via a Sebi circular dated Nov 6, 2020. There are 39 schemes in this category with total assets under management (AUM) amounting to 4.29 lakh crore, which is second-highest among equity oriented funds after sectoral/thematic funds which have a total AUM of 4.449 lakh crore.

There are over 1.56 crore folios in this category of mutual funds, reveals the AMFI data as on Aug 31, 2024.

Following the launch of this category in Nov 2020, mutual fund houses were even given an option to convert existing schemes into a flexi cap fund. So, the following schemes must be these converted schemes whose 10-year returns are listed below.

Flexi cap 10-year-return (%)AUM ( crore)
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 15.8917,882.24
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 15.7064,825.79
JM Flexicap Fund18.504,599.73
Kotak Flexicap Fund15.3552,496.23
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund  16.4212,465.94
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund18.4481,571.39
Quant Flexi Cap Fund21.177,922.77
SBI Flexicap Fund    14.9122,945.93
DSP Flexi Cap Fund  15.4412,081.71
ABSL Flexi Cap Fund  15.4323,432.20

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Oct 4, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, the top-performing schemes included Quant Flexi Cap Fund (21.17%), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (18.44%) and JM Flexicap Fund (18.5%).

Based on the size of assets, the largest schemes are Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund. Meanwhile, it is vital to realise for retail investors that the past performance of mutual funds does not guarantee their future results. 

In other words, historical performance of mutual fund schemes may, or may not, continue in the near term future. So, it is recommended to consider other factors before taking a final call.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsBest mutual funds: These 10 flexi cap schemes delivered over 15% annualised return in the past 10 years

      Popular in Mutual Funds

