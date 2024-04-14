Best mutual funds: These 6 focussed schemes gave over 17 percent annualised returns in past 5 years
Focused mutual funds are schemes focused on the number of stocks (maximum 30) with at least 65 per cent of their assets invested in equity and equity-related instruments, as per the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds
If you plan to invest in a mutual fund scheme and are clueless as to where should you invest then you are not alone. It is natural to be in a dilemma over opting for one scheme over the other, particularly when all appear similar, if not the same.
