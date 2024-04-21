Best mutual funds: These ELSS schemes gave over 20 per cent annualised returns in past 3 years. Should you invest?
Equity Linked Savings Scheme, or ELSS, are tax-saving mutual funds which offer tax saving option under Section 80C while giving exposure to equity at the same time
When a retail investor decides to invest in a mutual fund scheme, one of the key motivations to invest is the annual return it can deliver over a period of time. Although one-year returns do not reveal much about a scheme's potential, the returns over a period of time can help investors determine its investing potential.