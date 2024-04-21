When a retail investor decides to invest in a mutual fund scheme, one of the key motivations to invest is the annual return it can deliver over a period of time. Although one-year returns do not reveal much about a scheme's potential, the returns over a period of time can help investors determine its investing potential.

For instance, a scheme that has given annualised returns over a period of time, say three or five years, are seen as more investible by retail investors. However, investment experts often suggest that investors should consider factors other than past returns as well.

Here, we shortlist the top performing ELSS funds in the past three years.

ALSO READ: ₹1 lakh investment in these mutual funds at launch would have grown 20 times

What are ELSS funds?

Equity Linked Savings Scheme, or ELSS, are tax-saving mutual funds that offer tax saving option under Section 80C while giving exposure to equity at the same time. These schemes have a 3-year lock-in period, and are a popular choice for long-term investors because of their potential for high returns along with tax savings.

These schemes invest a minimum of 80 per cent of their assets in accordance with Equity Linked Saving Scheme (2005), notified by the Finance ministry.

As on March 31, 2024, there are a total of 42 ELSS schemes in India with net AUM of ₹2.13 lakh crore, reveals the AMFI data. These schemes saw an inflow to the tune of ₹3,876 crore in the month of March alone.

ALSO READ: Mutual Funds: How to choose the right debt funds? Here are 7 key factors to consider

We zero in on a dozen Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) that delivered over 20 per cent annualised return in the past three years.

The highest returns of 31 per cent were delivered by Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund followed by 28 per cent CAGR returns given by SBI Long Term Equity Fund, shows the table below.

ELSS Funds 3-year-returns (%) (regular) Bandhan ELSS Tax Saver Fund 22.70 Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 24.92 DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund 21.29 Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 23.45 HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund 26.79 JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund 22.40 Kotak ELSS Tax Saver Fund 21.11 Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund 25.21 Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 21.96 Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund 21.76 Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund 31.08 SBI Long Term Equity Fund 28.22

(Source: AMFI; returns as on April 19, 2024)

Other ELSS mutual fund schemes which gave more than 25 per cent return are HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund (26.79%) and Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund (25.21%).

ALSO READ: NFO Alert: Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Nifty Financial Services Index Fund

At the same time, lowest returns were given by Kotak ELSS Tax Saver Fund (21.11%) and DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund (21.29%).

However, investors must be mindful of the fact that the past returns are only indicative and do not guarantee future potential of high returns. So, it is recommended to examine other factors also such as the reputation of fund house, macro-economic factors and category of scheme and past performance of fund managers, among other factors.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!