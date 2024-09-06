Best mutual funds: These dozen-odd flexi cap mutual funds gave over 20 percent annualised return in the past 5 years. There are 39 schemes in the category of flexi cap funds with total AUM of ₹ 4.20 lakh crore as on July 31, 2024

Are you planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme? The chances are that you would have examined the returns delivered by that scheme and compared the same with its peers in the same category to get a fair assessment.

Here, we try to compare the past five-year returns of flexi cap mutual funds, and sort the ones that rose by more than 20 percent in the past five years.

Before we proceed further, let us first understand what are flexi cap mutual funds?

Flexi-cap mutual funds These refer to the mutual fund schemes which invest across small cap, mid cap and large cap stocks.

These funds must invest a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments. As per a Sebi circular on Nov 6, 2020, flexi cap mutual funds were introduced as a new category under the equity schemes.

They are similar to multi cap schemes on several counts but offer more flexibility than the latter since there is no restriction on the proportion of allocation to stocks belonging to one category of market capitalisation i.e., small cap, mid cap or large cap.

Here, we list out the returns given by flexi cap mutual funds in the past five years and shortlist the ones which gave more than 20 percent.

There are 39 schemes in the category of flexi cap funds with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹4.20 lakh crore as on July 31, 2024. Out of this, an inflow of ₹3,053 crore was witnessed in July alone.

At the same time, the number of multi cap schemes on July 31, 2024 stood at 26 (against 39 in flexi cap) with total AUM of ₹1.68 lakh crore.

Flexi cap funds 5-year-returns (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 21.58 Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund 22.04 DSP Flexi Cap Fund 22.95 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund 23.40 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 25.17 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 25.16 HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 22.61 JM Flexicap Fund 28.61 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 26.46 PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund 24.05 Quant Flexi Cap Fund 36.98 Union Flexi Cap Fund 22.67

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Sept 5, 2024)

As one can see the table above, the highest annualised return of 36.98 percent was delivered by Quant Flexi Cap Fund followed by JM Flexicap Fund which spiked by 28.61 percent during this period.

It is important to note that the past returns of a scheme do not guarantee its future returns. In other words, the high returns delivered by one scheme (or a set of schemes) do not necessarily mean that they will continue to perform well in the future as well.