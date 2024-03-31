Best mutual funds: These hybrid funds gave over 30 percent return in fiscal 2024. Check details
Hybrid mutual funds invest in both equity and debt, and provide growth in investment along with some stability. The top-performing conservative schemes gave a return between 14 to 17 percent in fiscal 2023-24
As the financial year comes to a close, investors can be seen examining the returns delivered by their mutual fund unit assets in the past one year. While the investors who invested into key benchmark index must be laughing their way to the bank as Nifty50 gave a handsome return of 30 percent in fiscal 2024, investors of mutual funds are not far behind.