As the financial year comes to a close, investors can be seen examining the returns delivered by their mutual fund unit assets in the past one year. While the investors who invested into key benchmark index must be laughing their way to the bank as Nifty50 gave a handsome return of 30 percent in fiscal 2024, investors of mutual funds are not far behind.

However, the size of returns earned by mutual fund investors is contingent on the scheme and category they opted for.

Here we examine the returns earned by the investors of hybrid mutual funds in the past one year.

What are hybrid mutual funds?

These refer to the mutual fund schemes which invest in both equity and debt and provide growth in investment along with some stability. It is vital to note that percentage of allocation to equity varies from category to category of hybrid mutual funds. Let us understand more on this here:

Conservative hybrid funds

In this variant of hybrid mutual funds, allocation to equity & equity related instruments hovers between 10 to 25 percent while the remaining assets are invested in debt instruments (i.e., 75 to 90 percent). These are primarily meant for low-risk investors who are looking for a boost in returns with a small exposure to equity.

Conservative funds 1-year-return (%) Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund 17.28 HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund 17.10 Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund 16.99 SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund 14.81

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Mar 28, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the top performing conservative hybrid funds have given a return in the range of 14-17 percent in the past one year i.e., fiscal 2023-24.

Aggressive hybrid funds

This variant of hybrid mutual funds tends to invest a high allocation in equity which is anywhere between 65 to 80 percent while the remaining assets (25 to 35 percent) are invested in debt instruments.

These are recommended for investors who are looking for growth in their investment with some stability.

Aggressive funds 1-year-return (%) JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 48.99 BOI Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund 46.02 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 41.11 Quant Absolute Fund 36.61 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 34.43

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Mar 28, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the top performing aggressive hybrid mutual funds have given a return in the range of 34 to 48 percent. The highest return of 48.99 percent is delivered by JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund and lowest return of 34 percent by Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund.

Dynamic asset allocation funds

These are highly flexible in nature and their investment in equity and debt is managed dynamically, which means the allocation to equity, as well as for debt instruments, ranges between 0 to 100 percent based on the market situation. They are also known as balanced advantages funds.

Dynamic asset allocation funds 1-year-returns (%) HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 39.64 Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund 32.64 NJ Balanced Advantage Fund 30.32 Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund 30.22 Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund 28.81

(Source: AMFI; Returns as of March 28, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the top-performing dynamic asset allocation funds have given a return that is in the range of 28 to 39 percent in this fiscal. The highest return was delivered by HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision

