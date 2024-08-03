Best mutual funds: These large cap, mid cap & small cap schemes gave highest annualised returns in past 3 years

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to compare the returns given by a scheme and compare the same with other schemes in the same category. Although there are a range of other factors which determine the success of a mutual fund scheme including its past returns, reputation of fund houses, category it belongs to and overall macro-economic scenario.

Here, we share the past 3-year-returns of mutual fund schemes across market spectrum:

Large cap mutual funds These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 80 percent of their funds in large-cap stocks.

And large cap stocks are securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per their market cap.

There are 31 large cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹3.45 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

The following are top performing large cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance

Large Cap fund 3-year-return (%) Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 21.14 HDFC Top 100 Fund 22.79 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 22.53 JM Large Cap Fund 22.70 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 25.67

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

Mid cap funds These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in mid-cap stocks. And mid cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked between 101-250 in terms of market capitalisation.

There are 29 mid cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹3.59 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

Following are the top-performing mid cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance:

Mid Cap Fund 3-year-return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund 22.42 Axis Midcap Fund 20.31 Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund 22.66 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 26.17 Franklin India Prima Fund 23.51 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 30.15 HSBC Midcap Fund 24.17 ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund 24.09 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 24.56 ITI Mid Cap Fund 25.06 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 24.90 LIC MF Midcap Fund 21.68 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 27.61 Mirae Asset Midcap Fund 22.95 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 38.30 Nippon India Growth Fund 28.67 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund 23.77 Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 26.54 Tata Midcap Growth Fund 25.36 Taurus Mid Cap Fund 22.11 Union Midcap Fund 22.50 UTI Mid Cap Fund 21.38

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

Small cap mutual funds These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in small-cap stocks. And small cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked below 250 in terms of market capitalisation.

There are 28 small cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹2.96 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

Following are the top-performing small cap mutual fund schemes which delivered over 30 percent return in the past 3 years

Small cap Fund 3-year-return (%) Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 30.20 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 32.22 Bandhan Small Cap Fund 26.15 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 25.76 Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund 25.36 Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 25.52 HDFC Small Cap Fund 25.38 HSBC Small Cap Fund 28.72 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 25.12 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 28.97 Tata Small Cap Fund 25.89

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the highest 3-year returns (32.22 percent) were given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund followed by Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund which grew by 30.20 percent in the past three years.

It is vital to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee the future returns. Therefore, investors are recommended to exercise caution before they decide to invest.