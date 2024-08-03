Best mutual funds: These large cap, mid cap & small cap schemes gave highest annualised returns in past 3 years

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to compare the returns given by a scheme and compare the same with other schemes in the same category. Although there are a range of other factors which determine the success of a mutual fund scheme including its past returns, reputation of fund houses, category it belongs to and overall macro-economic scenario.
Here, we share the past 3-year-returns of mutual fund schemes across market spectrum:
These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 80 percent of their funds in large-cap stocks.
And large cap stocks are securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per their market cap.
There are 31 large cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹3.45 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.
The following are top performing large cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance
|Large Cap fund
|3-year-return (%)
|Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund
|21.14
|HDFC Top 100 Fund
|22.79
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|22.53
|JM Large Cap Fund
|22.70
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|25.67
(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)
These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in mid-cap stocks. And mid cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked between 101-250 in terms of market capitalisation.
There are 29 mid cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹3.59 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.
Following are the top-performing mid cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance:
|Mid Cap Fund
|3-year-return (%)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund
|22.42
|Axis Midcap Fund
|20.31
|Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund
|22.66
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|26.17
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|23.51
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund
|30.15
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|24.17
|ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund
|24.09
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|24.56
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|25.06
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund
|24.90
|LIC MF Midcap Fund
|21.68
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|27.61
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|22.95
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|38.30
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|28.67
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|23.77
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|26.54
|Tata Midcap Growth Fund
|25.36
|Taurus Mid Cap Fund
|22.11
|Union Midcap Fund
|22.50
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|21.38
(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)
These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in small-cap stocks. And small cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked below 250 in terms of market capitalisation.
There are 28 small cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to ₹2.96 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.
Following are the top-performing small cap mutual fund schemes which delivered over 30 percent return in the past 3 years
|Small cap Fund
|3-year-return (%)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|30.20
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|32.22
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|26.15
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|25.76
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|25.36
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|25.52
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|25.38
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|28.72
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|25.12
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|28.97
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|25.89
(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)
As we can see in the table above, the highest 3-year returns (32.22 percent) were given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund followed by Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund which grew by 30.20 percent in the past three years.
It is vital to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee the future returns. Therefore, investors are recommended to exercise caution before they decide to invest.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.
