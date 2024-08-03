Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Best mutual funds: These large cap, mid cap & small cap schemes gave highest annualised returns in past 3 years
MintGenie

Best mutual funds: These large cap, mid cap & small cap schemes gave highest annualised returns in past 3 years

Vimal Chander Joshi

There are five large cap mutual fund schemes which have given over 20 percent annualised return in the past three years.

Best mutual funds: There are 31 large cap schemes, 29 mid cap schemes and 28 small cap schemes

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to compare the returns given by a scheme and compare the same with other schemes in the same category. Although there are a range of other factors which determine the success of a mutual fund scheme including its past returns, reputation of fund houses, category it belongs to and overall macro-economic scenario.

Here, we share the past 3-year-returns of mutual fund schemes across market spectrum:

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Large cap mutual funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 80 percent of their funds in large-cap stocks.

And large cap stocks are securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per their market cap.

There are 31 large cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to 3.45 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

The following are top performing large cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance

Large Cap fund                                         3-year-return (%)
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund                      21.14
HDFC Top 100 Fund                               22.79
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund                   22.53
JM Large Cap Fund                                   22.70
Nippon India Large Cap Fund                     25.67

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

Mid cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in mid-cap stocks. And mid cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked between 101-250 in terms of market capitalisation.

There are 29 mid cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to 3.59 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

Following are the top-performing mid cap schemes based on their past 3-year performance:

Mid Cap Fund                                                           3-year-return (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund                      22.42
Axis Midcap Fund                                                  20.31
Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund                           22.66
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund                                        26.17
Franklin India Prima Fund                                      23.51
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund                     30.15
HSBC Midcap Fund                                               24.17
ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund                                 24.09
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund                                    24.56
ITI Mid Cap Fund                                                   25.06
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund                                24.90
LIC MF Midcap Fund                                             21.68
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund                         27.61
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund                                         22.95
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund                                   38.30
Nippon India Growth Fund                                      28.67
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund                                       23.77
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund                                          26.54
Tata Midcap Growth Fund                                        25.36
Taurus Mid Cap Fund                                            22.11
Union Midcap Fund                                             22.50
UTI Mid Cap Fund                                                   21.38

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

Small cap mutual funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes, which invest at least 65 percent of their funds in small-cap stocks. And small cap stocks refer to the securities of companies, which are ranked below 250 in terms of market capitalisation.

There are 28 small cap schemes with total assets under management (AUMs) amounting to 2.96 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2024.

Following are the top-performing small cap mutual fund schemes which delivered over 30 percent return in the past 3 years

Small cap Fund                                                                 3-year-return (%)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund                             30.20
Nippon India Small Cap Fund                                            32.22
Bandhan Small Cap Fund                                                   26.15
Bank of India Small Cap Fund                                          25.76
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund                                      25.36
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund                                                    25.52
HDFC Small Cap Fund                                                  25.38
HSBC Small Cap Fund                                                         28.72
Invesco India Smallcap Fund                                              25.12
LIC MF Small Cap Fund                                                     28.97
Tata Small Cap Fund                                                            25.89

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Aug 1, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the highest 3-year returns (32.22 percent) were given by Nippon India Small Cap Fund followed by Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund which grew by 30.20 percent in the past three years.

It is vital to note that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee the future returns. Therefore, investors are recommended to exercise caution before they decide to invest.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.