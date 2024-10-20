Best Mutual Funds: These sectoral funds gave over 25% CAGR returns in the past 5 years. Do you own any?

Are you planning to invest into some sectoral mutual funds? If yes, it is natural to look for the schemes which have performed exceptionally well in the recent past. Although most wealth advisors would tell you to refrain from taking any investing call solely on the basis of past returns, still it is common among investors to give a lot of emphasis on the past returns delivered by a mutual fund vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category.

Here, we list out the sectoral/ thematic schemes which have given high returns in the past five returns. For those who are unaware, sectoral/thematic funds are the mutual funds, which invest a minimum of 80 percent in the stocks of a particular sector or theme, as per the Sebi's rules of categorisation of mutual fund schemes.

There are 183 sectoral mutual fund schemes. These schemes received an inflow of around ₹13,255 crore in Sept alone. The total AUM of these schemes is ₹4,67,188 crore, highest among all categories of equity mutual funds, which also include flexi cap, ELSS, large cap, mid cap and small cap funds, reveals the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Sept 30, 2024.

The schemes we have listed are the top-performing sectoral/thematic mutual fund schemes, which have delivered over 25 percent CAGR return in the past five years as on Oct 18, 2024. It is important to note that most of these top performing schemes fall in the categories of IT, infrastructure, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

Top performing sectoral/thematic mutual funds:

Sectoral/ thematic Mutual Funds 5-year-return (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund 27.73 Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund 27.75 Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund 25.69 Bandhan Infrastructure Fund 31.12 Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund 31.0 Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund 30.60 DSP Healthcare Fund 32.35 DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund 30.26 Franklin Build India Fund 29.13 Franklin India Opportunities Fund 28.38 Franklin India Technology Fund 27.69 HDFC Infrastructure Fund 26.44 HSBC Infrastructure Fund 27.74 ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund 32.63 ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund 28.41 ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund 32.16 ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund 28.00 ICICI Pru Pharma Health & Diag (PHD) Fund 32.23 ICICI Prudential Technology Fund 29.35 Invesco India Infrastructure Fund 31.70 Invesco India PSU Equity Fund 29.16 Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund 29.17 LIC MF Infrastructure Fund 29.31 Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund 30.74 Nippon India Pharma Fund 29.66 Nippon India Power & Infra Fund 31.30 Quant Infrastructure Fund 36.11 SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 30.65 SBI Infrastructure Fund 28.04 SBI PSU Fund 26.18 SBI Technology Opportunities Fund 26.90 Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund 25.97 Tata Digital India Fund 28.32 Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund 28.48 Tata Infrastructure Fund 28.82 Tata Resources & Energy Fund 25.52 UTI Healthcare Fund 29.56

(Source: AMFI; Five-year-returns as on Oct 18, 2024)

Also Read | Mutual funds boost holding in Delhivery to all-time high in Q2FY25

Wealth advisors often suggest that sectoral/ thematic funds are risky and one should allocate only a small portion of their portfolio to them. "It is not recommended to allocate more than 20 percent of total portfolio in sectoral/ thematic mutual funds. And this allocation should be spread across different sectoral funds -- not in one scheme," says Sridharan S, Founder of Wealth Ladder Direct.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that a scheme's past returns, although indicative, do not guarantee the future returns. In other words, a scheme may have performed well in the past, this performance may not continue in the future.