Business News/ Mutual Funds / Best Mutual Funds: These sectoral funds gave over 25% CAGR returns in the past 5 years. Do you own any?
MintGenie

Best Mutual Funds: These sectoral funds gave over 25% CAGR returns in the past 5 years. Do you own any?

Vimal Chander Joshi

Best Mutual Funds: There are 183 sectoral mutual fund schemes in the entire mutual fund universe. Total AUM of these schemes is 4,67,188 crore, which is highest among all categories of equity mutual funds

Most of these top performing sectoral/thematic mutual funds fall in the categories of IT, infrasructure, healthcare and manufacturing.

Are you planning to invest into some sectoral mutual funds? If yes, it is natural to look for the schemes which have performed exceptionally well in the recent past. Although most wealth advisors would tell you to refrain from taking any investing call solely on the basis of past returns, still it is common among investors to give a lot of emphasis on the past returns delivered by a mutual fund vis-a-vis other schemes in the same category.

Here, we list out the sectoral/ thematic schemes which have given high returns in the past five returns. For those who are unaware, sectoral/thematic funds are the mutual funds, which invest a minimum of 80 percent in the stocks of a particular sector or theme, as per the Sebi's rules of categorisation of mutual fund schemes.

There are 183 sectoral mutual fund schemes. These schemes received an inflow of around 13,255 crore in Sept alone. The total AUM of these schemes is 4,67,188 crore, highest among all categories of equity mutual funds, which also include flexi cap, ELSS, large cap, mid cap and small cap funds, reveals the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data as on Sept 30, 2024.

The schemes we have listed are the top-performing sectoral/thematic mutual fund schemes, which have delivered over 25 percent CAGR return in the past five years as on Oct 18, 2024. It is important to note that most of these top performing schemes fall in the categories of IT, infrastructure, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

Top performing sectoral/thematic mutual funds:

Sectoral/ thematic Mutual Funds                                         5-year-return (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund                 27.73
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund                  27.75
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund      25.69
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund                           31.12
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund          31.0
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund                     30.60 
DSP Healthcare Fund                                   32.35
DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund                             30.26
Franklin Build India Fund                             29.13
Franklin India Opportunities Fund                     28.38
Franklin India Technology Fund                        27.69
HDFC Infrastructure Fund                              26.44
HSBC Infrastructure Fund                              27.74
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund                     32.63 
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund             28.41
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund                        32.16
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund                  28.00
ICICI Pru Pharma Health & Diag (PHD) Fund                  32.23
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund                      29.35
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund                    
31.70
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund                         29.16
Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund              29.17
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund                           29.31
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund                          30.74 
Nippon India Pharma Fund                              29.66
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund                       31.30 
Quant Infrastructure Fund                             36.11
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund                    30.65
SBI Infrastructure Fund                             28.04
SBI PSU Fund                                         26.18
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund                    26.90
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund               
25.97
Tata Digital India Fund                              28.32
Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund                 28.48
Tata Infrastructure Fund                             28.82
Tata Resources & Energy Fund                          25.52
UTI Healthcare Fund                                   29.56

(Source: AMFI; Five-year-returns as on Oct 18, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the top performing schemes among the sectoral/thematic funds are Quant Infrastructure Fund (36.11%) followed by ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund (32.63%), ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund (32.16%)and DSP Healthcare Fund (32.35%).

Other high-performing schemes include Bandhan Infrastructure Fund (31.12%), Nippon India Power & Infra Fund (31.30%) and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund (31.70%).

Wealth advisors often suggest that sectoral/ thematic funds are risky and one should allocate only a small portion of their portfolio to them. "It is not recommended to allocate more than 20 percent of total portfolio in sectoral/ thematic mutual funds. And this allocation should be spread across different sectoral funds -- not in one scheme," says Sridharan S, Founder of Wealth Ladder Direct.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that a scheme's past returns, although indicative, do not guarantee the future returns. In other words, a scheme may have performed well in the past, this performance may not continue in the future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
