Best mutual funds to invest in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories based on their past 3-year returns

At the time of investing in a mutual fund, investors tend to evaluate the past returns of different schemes in the same category to make a comparative analysis.

There are different parameters to judge a mutual fund scheme’s performance. Ideally, evaluating them on the basis of rolling returns is considered better than comparing absolute returns. Here we list out the best mutual funds on the basis of absolute returns of past three years as on July 19.

These mutual funds are listed across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small caps.

Large cap mutual funds Large cap funds refer to mutual funds which invest 80 percent of their total assets in equity & equity-related instruments of large cap companies, as per the Sebi’s circular on categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

The large cap companies are the ones that are ranked between 1-100 in terms of full market capitalisation.

Large Cap Funds 3-year-return (%) Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 20.16 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 24.93 JM Large Cap Fund 21.97 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 21.80 HDFC Top 100 Fund 21.58

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, the highest return (24.93%) was given by Nippon India Large Cap Fund followed by JM Large Cap Fund (21.97%).

Mid cap funds Mid cap mutual funds are the ones which invest a minimum of 65 percent of total assets in equity and equity-related instruments of mid cap companies.

The mid-cap companies refer to the entities ranked between 101 -250 in terms of full market capitalisation.

Mid cap funds 3-year-return (%) Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 24.98 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 28.95 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 24.34 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 26.21 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 37.66 Nippon India Growth Fund 27.82 Quant Mid Cap Fund 31.14 Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 25.11 Tata Midcap Growth Fund 24.50

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, highest return (37.66%) was given by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund followed by Quant Mid Cap Fund (31.14%).

Small cap funds Small cap funds are the ones which invest a minimum of 65 per cent of total assets in equity & equity-related instruments of small cap companies. The small cap companies refer to all the entities that are ranked below 250 in terms of their market capitalisation.

Small Cap funds 3-year-return (%) Axis Small Cap Fund 22.38 Bandhan Small Cap Fund 25.29 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 23.94 Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund 24.20 DSP Small Cap Fund 22.89 Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 24.73 Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 29.21 HDFC Small Cap Fund 24.33 HSBC Small Cap Fund 28.08 ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund 22.68 Invesco India Smallcap Fund 23.97 Kotak Small Cap Fund 22.00 LIC MF Small Cap Fund 27.12 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 31.03 SBI Small Cap Fund 22.91 Sundaram Small Cap Fund 22.63 Tata Small Cap Fund 25.46

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, the highest returns (31.03%) were delivered by Nippon India Small Cap Fund.

It is, however, vital to note that the past returns should be seen as indicative of a mutual fund’s future potential. They do not guarantee their future returns by any stretch of imagination.