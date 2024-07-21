Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Best mutual funds to invest in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories based on their past 3-year returns
MintGenie

Best mutual funds to invest in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap categories based on their past 3-year returns

Vimal Chander Joshi

There are multiple parameters to judge a mutual fund scheme’s past performance. Evaluating them on the basis of their rolling returns is considered better than comparing the absolute returns.

Large cap funds refer to mutual funds which invest 80 percent of their total assets in equity & equity-related instruments of large cap companies

At the time of investing in a mutual fund, investors tend to evaluate the past returns of different schemes in the same category to make a comparative analysis.

There are different parameters to judge a mutual fund scheme’s performance. Ideally, evaluating them on the basis of rolling returns is considered better than comparing absolute returns. Here we list out the best mutual funds on the basis of absolute returns of past three years as on July 19.

These mutual funds are listed across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small caps.

Large cap mutual funds

Large cap funds refer to mutual funds which invest 80 percent of their total assets in equity & equity-related instruments of large cap companies, as per the Sebi’s circular on categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

The large cap companies are the ones that are ranked between 1-100 in terms of full market capitalisation.

Large Cap Funds                                          3-year-return (%) 
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund           20.16    
Nippon India Large Cap Fund                        24.93    
JM Large Cap Fund                                        21.97     
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund                     21.80 
HDFC Top 100 Fund                                      21.58    

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, the highest return (24.93%) was given by Nippon India Large Cap Fund followed by JM Large Cap Fund (21.97%).

Mid cap funds

Mid cap mutual funds are the ones which invest a minimum of 65 percent of total assets in equity and equity-related instruments of mid cap companies.

The mid-cap companies refer to the entities ranked between 101 -250 in terms of full market capitalisation.

Mid cap funds                                              3-year-return (%)
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund                             24.98 
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund              28.95
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund                        24.34
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund             26.21
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund                          37.66
Nippon India Growth Fund                           27.82
Quant Mid Cap Fund                                    31.14
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund                             25.11
Tata Midcap Growth Fund                          24.50

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, highest return (37.66%) was given by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund followed by Quant Mid Cap Fund (31.14%).

Small cap funds

Small cap funds are the ones which invest a minimum of 65 per cent of total assets in equity & equity-related instruments of small cap companies. The small cap companies refer to all the entities that are ranked below 250 in terms of their market capitalisation.

Small Cap funds                                                       3-year-return (%)
Axis Small Cap Fund                                                22.38
Bandhan Small Cap Fund                                          25.29
Bank of India Small Cap Fund                                  23.94
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund                            24.20
DSP Small Cap Fund                                              22.89
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund                                 24.73
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund                   29.21
HDFC Small Cap Fund                                          24.33
HSBC Small Cap Fund                                             28.08
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund                              22.68
Invesco India Smallcap Fund                                   23.97
Kotak Small Cap Fund                                          22.00
LIC MF Small Cap Fund                                        27.12
Nippon India Small Cap Fund                                   31.03
SBI Small Cap Fund                                                   22.91
Sundaram Small Cap Fund                                   22.63
Tata Small Cap Fund                                                25.46

(www.amfiindia.com; Returns as on July 19, 2024)

As one can see in the table above, the highest returns (31.03%) were delivered by Nippon India Small Cap Fund.

It is, however, vital to note that the past returns should be seen as indicative of a mutual fund’s future potential. They do not guarantee their future returns by any stretch of imagination.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
