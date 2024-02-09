Investing in mutual funds has always been a popular choice for investors seeking long-term growth and diversification. While historical returns are often a crucial consideration for potential investors, there are several other factors that play a significant role in their decision-making process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Factors such as the reputation of the fund house, the category of the scheme, and the overall performance of the market are key considerations that can influence an investor's decision.

If you have invested in mutual funds this calendar year, it is likely that you have enjoyed favourable returns, making it a rewarding period for mutual fund investors.

Here we present list of the best mutual funds to invest based on their past one-year returns:

Large cap funds

Large Cap Funds 1-year-returns (%) Taurus Large Cap Fund 36.72 Quant Large Cap Fund 49.24 JM Large Cap Fund 38.25 Bank of India Bluechip Fund 39.10 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 36.10

Large cap schemes are suitable for risk-averse equity investors seeking safety. These funds invest in the top 100 stocks, providing relatively stable returns and lower volatility compared to mid cap and small cap schemes. Invest in large cap schemes for modest returns and stability.

Mid Cap Funds

Mid Cap Funds 1-year-returns (%) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 53.75 HSBC Midcap Fund 50.64 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 58.59 JM Midcap Fund 57.90 Quant Mid Cap Fund 60.24

Mid cap mutual fund schemes are ideal for diversifying portfolios due to their investments in medium-sized companies with strong growth potential. Nevertheless, these funds carry a notable degree of risk, falling between the higher risk of small-cap stocks and lower risk of large-cap ones.

Value Funds

Value Funds 1-year-returns (%) Quant Value Fund 65.44 Nippon India Value Fund 54.11 JM Value Fund 59.08 HSBC Value Fund 50.03 ABSL Pure Value Fund 54.43

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 8, 2024) Value funds are mutual fund schemes that employ a value investment strategy and allocate at least 65 percent of their assets to stocks.

