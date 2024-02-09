Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Best mutual funds to invest right now in 2024; check list here
MintGenie

Best mutual funds to invest right now in 2024; check list here

Deepika Chelani

Large cap, mid cap, and value funds are the best mutual funds to invest in 2024 based on their past one-year returns.

Best mutual funds to invest in 2024

Investing in mutual funds has always been a popular choice for investors seeking long-term growth and diversification. While historical returns are often a crucial consideration for potential investors, there are several other factors that play a significant role in their decision-making process.

Factors such as the reputation of the fund house, the category of the scheme, and the overall performance of the market are key considerations that can influence an investor's decision.

If you have invested in mutual funds this calendar year, it is likely that you have enjoyed favourable returns, making it a rewarding period for mutual fund investors.

Here we present list of the best mutual funds to invest based on their past one-year returns:

Large cap funds

Large Cap Funds

1-year-returns (%)

Taurus Large Cap Fund 

36.72

Quant Large Cap Fund

49.24

JM Large Cap Fund  

38.25 

Bank of India Bluechip Fund

39.10

Nippon India Large Cap Fund  

36.10

Large cap schemes are suitable for risk-averse equity investors seeking safety. These funds invest in the top 100 stocks, providing relatively stable returns and lower volatility compared to mid cap and small cap schemes. Invest in large cap schemes for modest returns and stability.

Mid Cap Funds 

Mid Cap Funds 

1-year-returns (%)

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund  

53.75

HSBC Midcap Fund  

50.64

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 

58.59 

JM Midcap Fund   

57.90

Quant Mid Cap Fund 

60.24 

Mid cap mutual fund schemes are ideal for diversifying portfolios due to their investments in medium-sized companies with strong growth potential. Nevertheless, these funds carry a notable degree of risk, falling between the higher risk of small-cap stocks and lower risk of large-cap ones.

Value Funds

Value Funds  

1-year-returns (%)

Quant Value Fund 

65.44

Nippon India Value Fund   

54.11 

JM Value Fund   

59.08

HSBC Value Fund

50.03 

ABSL Pure Value Fund

54.43 

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 8, 2024) Value funds are mutual fund schemes that employ a value investment strategy and allocate at least 65 percent of their assets to stocks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint.
