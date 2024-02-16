 Top performing mutual funds in the equity segment based on past returns; check full list here | Mint
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Top performing mutual funds in the equity segment based on past returns; check full list here
MintGenie

Top performing mutual funds in the equity segment based on past returns; check full list here

MintGenie Team

Large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. Large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per market capitalisation.

Although it is emphasised that the performance is not a guarantee of future returns, however, retail investors invariably take investing decisions primarily based on the scheme’s past performance.

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh a number of pros and cons. Some of the key factors include the reputation of the fund house, category of scheme, overall market sentiment and historical performance of that mutual fund vis-à-vis other schemes in that category.

ALSO READ: Mutual funds: Investing 1 lakh at the time of launch would have grown to 34 lakh in 24 years

Here we list out the top performing mutual fund schemes in the past five years across market capitalisation.

Large cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. Large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per market capitalisation.

These are the top five large cap schemes judged on the basis of their performance in the past five years as on Feb 15, 2024:

Large cap funds                                                        5-year-returns (%)
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund                                 19.18
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fun                        18.58
Nippon India Large Cap Fund                                  18.93
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund                  17.91
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund                                        17.06

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Mid cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks. Mid cap stocks are the securities of companies, which are ranked between 101-250 as per market capitalisation.

Mid cap funds5-year-returns (%)
Quant Mid Cap Fund                                    32.25
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund                         27.17
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund                            25.92
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund            25.85
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund               25.80

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Small cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in small cap stocks. Small cap stocks are the securities of companies which are positioned below 250 when companies are ranked as per their market capitalisation.

Small cap funds                                           5-year-returns (%)
Quant Small Cap Fund                               38.30
Nippon India Small Cap Fund                        31.66
Bank of India Small Cap Fund                     31.92
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund                          29.98

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 01:20 PM IST
