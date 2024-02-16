Before investing in a mutual fund scheme , investors often weigh a number of pros and cons. Some of the key factors include the reputation of the fund house, category of scheme, overall market sentiment and historical performance of that mutual fund vis-à-vis other schemes in that category.

Although it is emphasised that the performance is not a guarantee of future returns, however, retail investors invariably take investing decisions primarily based on the scheme’s past performance.

Here we list out the top performing mutual fund schemes in the past five years across market capitalisation.

Large cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. Large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per market capitalisation.

These are the top five large cap schemes judged on the basis of their performance in the past five years as on Feb 15, 2024:

Large cap funds 5-year-returns (%) ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 19.18 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fun 18.58 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 18.93 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 17.91 Edelweiss Large Cap Fund 17.06

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Mid cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in mid cap stocks. Mid cap stocks are the securities of companies, which are ranked between 101-250 as per market capitalisation.

Mid cap funds 5-year-returns (%) Quant Mid Cap Fund 32.25 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 27.17 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 25.92 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 25.85 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 25.80

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Small cap funds

These mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their assets in small cap stocks. Small cap stocks are the securities of companies which are positioned below 250 when companies are ranked as per their market capitalisation.

Small cap funds 5-year-returns (%) Quant Small Cap Fund 38.30 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 31.66 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 31.92 Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 29.98

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Feb 15, 2024)

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

