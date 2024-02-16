Top performing mutual funds in the equity segment based on past returns; check full list here
Large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which are mandated to invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. Large cap stocks are the securities of companies which fall in the top 100 listed companies as per market capitalisation.
Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh a number of pros and cons. Some of the key factors include the reputation of the fund house, category of scheme, overall market sentiment and historical performance of that mutual fund vis-à-vis other schemes in that category.