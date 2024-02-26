Retirement mutual funds: Why should you opt for these schemes? 3 key reasons explained
Retirement funds are part of solution-oriented mutual funds which have a lock-in period of five years, thus helping investors to stay invested for long
One of the key financial goals of retail investors is to ensure wealth creation for retirement and children’s education. Aside from an array of equity and debt mutual fund schemes, investors can opt for the bespoke policies meant for retirement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message