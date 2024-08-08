How Bharat has betrayed Bharat Bond investors

A broken promise

Prior to the budget, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on investments held for over 3 years were taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation. Post-budget, the tax regime shifted to a 12.5% tax rate on LTCG for investments held for over 2 years, without indexation. Short-term capital gains for investments held under 2 years will be taxed at the investor’s slab rate.