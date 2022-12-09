Bonds are primed for a better 2023, but how much better?

But this represents a misunderstanding of what regression to the mean actually entails. It doesn’t mean that bonds will necessarily deliver a positive return next year. It instead implies that the second observation in a series—such as a year of market returns—is likely to be closer to the mean, or average, than the prior one, especially when that prior one was extreme. So, if bonds had a terrible 2022, they are likely to have a 2023 that is closer to the mean—returns could still be negative, however, just closer to the mean.