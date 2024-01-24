Budget 2024: Tax parity between ULIPs and mutual funds needed, says George Thomas of Quantum AMC
Fund manager George Thomas shares his views on the interim Budget 2024, his expectations, sectors that are likely to do well. He also shares reasons as to why broader market index is unlikely to post high returns this calendar year and why this is the right time for asset reallocation.
Capex allocation is expected to be moderated in the forthcoming Budget 2024. Private banks and top IT companies could perform well in the near future. And as far as broader markets are concerned, the calendar year returns could be in the low double-digit, asserts George Thomas, fund manager (equity) of Quantum Mutual Funds, in a telephonic interview with MintGenie.