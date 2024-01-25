Budget 2024: Mutual fund industry players expect these reforms from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Mutual fund industry players believe that mutual funds should be more tax friendly and brought in line with ULIPs. They also demand that the switch between different schemes is exempted from capital gains tax. Some also believe that the steps should be taken to unlock savings made in gold
Mutual fund industry has been on a roll for quite some time. Mutual fund inflows have been on a rise with SIPs growing month after month. The latest data released by the mutual fund body (i.e., AMFI) is upbeat, to say the least.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message