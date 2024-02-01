Budget 2024: Mutual fund players call it prudent and not populist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid emphasis on fiscal responsibility, thus giving boost to the debt market, maintained her stance on infra development, inclusive development, green ecosystem and research & innovation.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim Budget 2024 and put all of taxpayers’ expectations to rest by not announcing any major reform or change in the tax rate.
