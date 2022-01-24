Can two-tier MF benchmarking help you make better decisions?

For hybrid and solution-oriented schemes, there would be a single benchmark, i.e., broad market benchmark wherever available or bespoke to be created for schemes, which would then be applicable across industry. The tier-1 benchmark allows comparison of performance of a fund to the underlying benchmark, which could be a total return index (TRI) of CNX Nifty or BSE Sensex. As per the new regulations, asset management companies are allowed to get an additional tier-2 benchmark, which reflects the stock selection, style and riskiness of the fund manager. For example, a research firm can make a bespoke benchmark index as per the investment strategy and style for a scheme of a fund house. Experts believe that the tier-2 benchmarking can help investors understand what to expect from the fund.