Claim any unclaimed MF dividends, redemptions

The simplest way to figure this out is by going to the ‘unclaimed dividends and redemptions’ section on an AMC website. You can key in a few details such as your name, folio number, and PAN to find this out. Moreover, as Gupta points out, the moment an investor’s dividend/redemption amount becomes unclaimed, it gets invested in an unclaimed plan of the relevant scheme. Investors are sent SMS and email alerts intimating them about the allocation of units in the unclaimed plan. So, the chance of the investor not being aware is not that likely.

