Debt mutual fund vs fixed deposits: What should investors opt for?
Debt mutual funds offer marginally higher returns than by fixed deposits (FDs). At the same time, interest given by FDs are relatively more stable
While curating a well-rounded portfolio, investors are meant to incorporate fixed income instruments in significant proportion in line with their risk appetite. And just as any other asset category, fixed income instruments also entail a number of alternatives such as fixed deposits (FDs), small savings schemes and debt mutual funds.