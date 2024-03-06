Debt mutual fund vs fixed deposits: What should investors opt for?

Debt mutual funds offer marginally higher returns than by fixed deposits (FDs). At the same time, interest given by FDs are relatively more stable

While curating a well-rounded portfolio, investors are meant to incorporate fixed income instruments in significant proportion in line with their risk appetite. And just as any other asset category, fixed income instruments also entail a number of alternatives such as fixed deposits (FDs), small savings schemes and debt mutual funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although most retail investors invest a small portion in the small savings schemes in order to save for the purpose of taxation, the other asset categories such as debt funds and fixed deposits help in wealth creation.

Debt mutual funds: There are a total of 314 income, debt-oriented schemes with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹13.76 lakh crore, shows the January AMFI data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, there are 16 sub-categories within debt schemes such as overnight funds, liquid funds, money market funds, short duration funds and medium duration funds.

The most popular ones are liquid funds and money market funds with a total AUM of ₹4.30 lakh crore and ₹1.55 lakh crore, respectively.

Although both (FDs and debt funds) are similar financial instruments to the extent that their returns are guaranteed and modest vis-à-vis returns given by equity, but they have a set of differences as well which we list out here:

Rate of Returns: The returns delivered by fixed deposits are relatively lower than those given by debt funds. While most FDs offer 6 to 7 percent interest, debt mutual funds deliver anywhere between 7-8 percent return in one year.

Tax treatment: When seen from the tax treatment’s perspective, the difference ceased to exist when in Finance Act 2023, indexation benefit of long-term debt mutual funds was phased out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This means capital gains on debt mutual funds are taxed at the investor's tax slab without indexation just as the case with fixed deposits.

Volatility of returns: Returns on fixed deposits can be locked and then interest rates do not change for the duration of deposits, whereas in case of debt mutual funds, the returns move in tandem with the interest rate cycle.

It is important to clarify here that banks also tweak their FD interest rates in line with interest rates cycle, but the changes are not made on the current FDs which are locked at the previous interest rates.

Ease of redemption: Debt mutual funds can be redeemed seamlessly without losing out on return. On the other hand, when you redeem an FD, you lose out on interest rate.

