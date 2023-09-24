Demat account holders, MF investors alert! Deadline to add nominee ends on 30 Sept2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Investors in India have until September 30 to nominate a beneficiary or opt out, or their demat accounts and folios will be frozen. Failure to meet the deadline will result in frozen folios for debits and inaccessible demat accounts or mutual funds folios.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has informed that the deadline to file a nominee or opt out of it for all individual demat account holders and mutual fund investors ends on 30 September. Sebi has said that failing to comply within deadline will result in frozen accounts and folios.