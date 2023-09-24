Investors in India have until September 30 to nominate a beneficiary or opt out, or their demat accounts and folios will be frozen. Failure to meet the deadline will result in frozen folios for debits and inaccessible demat accounts or mutual funds folios.

The move by Sebi aims to help investors secure their assets and pass them onto their legal heirs. The market regulator has also informed that the mandate of nominating a beneficiary applies to new as well as existing investors.

Under Sebi's rule, new investors must either nominate their securities or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form when opening trading and demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For existing investors, including jointly-held mutual fund folios, failing to meet this deadline will result in the freezing of folios for debits. Further, investors' demat accounts or mutual funds folios will be frozen and inaccessible until they nominate or declare opt-out.

In July 2021, Sebi had asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide choice of nomination on or before March 31, 2022, failing which the trading and demat accounts would have been frozen for debits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, this was extended by one more year till 31 March 2023.

With regards to mutual fund unitholders, the regulator in its circular on 15 June 2022, made it mandatory for mutual fund subscribers to submit the nomination details or declaration to opt out of the nomination on or after 1 August, 2022. Later, the deadline was extended to 1 October 2022, and again till March 2023.

Based on representations received from the market participants, it was decided that the provision of freezing of folios and demat accounts, will come to force with effect from September 30, 2023, instead of March 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market experts are of the view that many investment accounts in the past have been opened without nominating anyone to whom the assets should be transmitted in case something happens to the account holders.

This means that the rightful heirs had difficulty in getting the assets transmitted to them due to the hassles of different kinds of documentation requirements.

Here's how to add nominee to your Demat Account, MF schemes In order to update mutual fund nominations online, one needs to visit the Mutual Fund house's official web portal or NSDL website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Go to the NSDL’s portal --- nsdl.co.in

-On the homepage, click on 'Nominate Online' option

-A new page will open and ask for your DP ID, client ID, PAN, and OTP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-After entering the details, you will see two options: 'I wish to Nominate' and 'I do not wish to nominate'

-When you will opt for to add a nominee, a new page will open seeking the nominees' details.

