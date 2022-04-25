Do children-oriented MFs make sense?

Prableen Bajpai, founder, FinFix Research & Analytics, also feels that the only factor working in favour of these schemes is the emotional quotient. “However, since these schemes are either managed as an aggressive hybrid and flexi-cap fund, they may or may not be the right fit for the purpose. Thus, investors must check the style of the scheme. Investing in a scheme that is managed like a hybrid fund doesn’t make sense if the investment horizon is around 15 years. Investors would be better off with a regular open-ended equity scheme if the child is quite young," Bajpai said. In addition, investing in just one scheme for a child’s education would result in concentration risk with low flexibility to exit. Some international diversification should be added if parents plan to send kids abroad for education.

