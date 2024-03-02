A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since launch amounting to ₹19 lakh in this mutual fund would have grown to ₹1.20 cr now
If someone were investing ₹10,000 every month via SIP for one year, the total investment of ₹1.20 lakh would have swelled to ₹1.51 lakh, thus growing at internal rate of return (XIRR) of 52.66 percent.
Compounding is too strong a weapon to be overlooked in the armoury of every investor. As the investment appreciates, the return gets added to it, thus enabling the base to grow. It is at this inflated base that the investment stands to appreciate in the successive years.