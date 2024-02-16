NFO Alert: Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Edelweiss Technology Fund; All you need to know
Edelweiss Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Edelweiss Technology Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 14, 2024, and will close on February 28, 2024.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Edelweiss Technology Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 14, 2024, and will close on February 28, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.