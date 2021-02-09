Equity MFs see outflow for seventh straight month in January

Equity MFs see outflow for seventh straight month in January1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
Investors pulled out ₹33,409 crore from debt mutual funds last month after investing ₹13,863 crore in December
Equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of ₹9,253 crore in January, making it the seventh consecutive monthly withdrawal, primarily due to massive pullout from the newly created flexi fund category.
Also, investors pulled out ₹33,409 crore from debt mutual funds last month after investing ₹13,863 crore in December, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Tuesday.
Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net outflow of ₹35,586 crore across all segments during the period under review, compared to ₹2,968 crore inflow seen in December on investment from hybrid and other schemes.
As per the data, the outflow from equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes was at ₹9,253 crore in January compared to ₹10,147 crore in December.
Barring multi-cap, sectoral and dividend yield funds, all the equity schemes have seen outflow last month. The newly created flexi cap category saw maximum outflow to the tune of ₹5,934 crore.
Overall, equity schemes had witnessed an outflow of ₹12,917 crore in November, ₹2,725 crore in October, ₹734 crore in September, ₹4,000 crore in August and ₹2,480 crore in July, which was their first withdrawal in over four years.
Before this, such schemes had attracted ₹240.55 crore in June.
Apart from debt funds, Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed an inflow of ₹625 crore last month, higher than ₹431 crore seen in December.
The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry was at ₹30.5 lakh crore in January-end from ₹31.02 lakh crore in December-end.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
