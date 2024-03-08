Equity MFs see strong inflows in February despite dip in certain categories
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Net inflows into equity mutual funds jumped to a 23-month high in February, led by a surge of investments in thematic or sectoral funds. Net inflows rose 23% month-on-month to ₹26,865.78 crore, the highest since March 2022, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Friday.