Equity mutual fund AUM jumps 335.31% in 5 years, hits ₹33.32 lakh crore in July 2025: ICRA

Equity mutual funds (MFs) have remained the preferred investment avenue for retail investors, even in the face of market volatility, as they continue to pursue long-term wealth creation. The net assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds soared by 335.31% to ₹33.32 lakh crore in July 2025, compared with just ₹7.65 lakh crore in July 2020. This massive growth underscores the growing participation of investors who are willing to ride out short-term market fluctuations.

Moreover, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have also played a key role in cushioning volatility by encouraging investors to invest a fixed amount regularly. Through rupee-cost averaging, SIP investors are able to buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, thereby reducing the impact of market swings, according to ICRA Analytics.

Equity inflows on a rise Inflows into equity mutual funds have witnessed a consistent uptrend — rising from an outflow of ₹3,845 crore in July 2020 to an inflow of ₹42,673 crore in July 2025. On a year-on-year basis, inflows increased 15.08% from ₹37,082 crore in July 2024. Month-on-month, inflows surged by 81.06% compared with ₹23,568 crore in June 2025, highlighting a strong revival in investor sentiment.

Commenting on the same, Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data at ICRA Analytics, said,

“Inflows into equity mutual funds have witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years as investors are increasingly adopting a long-term perspective, recognizing that short-term market fluctuations are part of the journey toward wealth creation. Historical data shows that markets tend to recover and reward patient investors over time.”

Sectoral and thematic funds attracted the highest inflows of ₹9,426.03 crore, reflecting retail investors’ appetite for new growth opportunities and alpha generation. Flexi cap funds and small-cap funds followed, drawing ₹7,654.33 crore and ₹6,484.43 crore respectively, indicating investors’ preference for diversification and higher-return potential.

Kumar added, “Despite global uncertainties, domestic investors remain optimistic about India’s economic trajectory. This confidence has translated into sustained inflows into equity MFs, even during periods of high volatility.”

Better Returns Compared to Traditional Instruments Equity mutual funds have consistently outperformed traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits, particularly in the medium to long term. Even in volatile periods, three-year returns have remained positive, making them attractive to younger investors seeking wealth accumulation. SIPs further enhance this benefit by promoting disciplined, regular investments and minimizing emotional reactions to market fluctuations.

Kumar also highlighted how mutual fund inflows and redemptions can themselves impact market volatility.

“Large-scale redemptions or inflows can amplify price movements, especially in mid- and small-cap segments. During periods of heightened volatility, retail investors often react emotionally, leading to panic selling or abrupt withdrawals. However, SIPs and long-term investors usually stay invested, cushioning the impact. The growing popularity of SIPs and improved financial literacy have helped investors navigate volatility more rationally.”

Moreover, the wide variety of mutual fund schemes — ranging from large-cap and multi-cap funds to thematic, sectoral, and contra funds — allows investors to diversify portfolios and balance risk according to their individual financial goals.

Average Returns Generated by Equity MF Categories Most equity mutual fund categories delivered negative one-year returns due to market volatility. Dividend Yield Funds fell the most at 5.40 percent, followed by Value/Contra Funds at 2.62 percent. Flexi Cap and Small Cap Funds were also down about 1.5–1.7 percent. However, long-term performance remains strong. Small Cap Funds led with 22.56 percent CAGR over three years and 31.70 percent over five years, followed by Mid Cap Funds with 22.20 percent and 27.36 percent. Multi Cap and Large & Mid Cap Funds also posted over 20 percent CAGR in three years and nearly 25 percent over five years, rewarding investors who stayed invested.

Source: ICRA