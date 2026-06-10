Equity mutual fund inflows fall 40% to one-year low of ₹22,907 crore in May: AMFI Data

Inflows into India’s equity mutual funds moderated to the lowest in a year in May as US-Iran peace deal uncertainty weighed on investors’ risk appetite.
Equity mutual fund inflows declined 40% to ₹22,907 crore in May from ₹38,440 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, inflows rose 20% from ₹19,013 crore in May 2025.
Inflows into large-cap funds declined 37% month-on-month (MoM) to ₹1,592.93 crore in May from ₹2,524.6 crore in April. Mid-cap fund inflows declined 33% to ₹4,385.06 crore from ₹6,551.4 crore. Small-cap funds attracted inflows worth ₹4,945.57 crore in May, down by 28% from ₹6,885.9 crore in the previous month.
“The lower inflows is due to extreme volatility in the markets as crude hovers around $100 a barrel, which has prompted near-term caution among investors,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI.
India’s mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) dropped to ₹81.58 lakh crore at the end of May from ₹81.92 lakh crore in April.
In total, debt mutual funds recorded an outflow of ₹96,948 crore in May as compared to an inflow of ₹2.47 lakh crore in April. Barring credit risk funds, all other categories of debt mutual funds reported outflows during the month.
Among debt categories, Liquid funds saw the highest outflow of ₹29,680 crore last month, followed by Money market funds with an outflow of ₹24,691.74 crore. Corporate bond funds recorded net outflows of ₹7,009.94 crore last month against net inflows of ₹6,196.5 crore in April.
Credit risk funds attracted net inflows of ₹49.5 crore as against inflows of ₹1,317.7 crore, MoM.
Hybrid funds received net inflows of ₹10,560.24 crore in May, registering a significant drop of 49% from ₹20,565.2 crore inflows in April.
Among the six sub-categories, arbitrage funds saw the highest inflow worth ₹5,697 crore, followed by multi-asset allocation funds at ₹3,928 crore in May. Balanced Hybrid Funds received ₹655.24 crore worth inflows and Dynamic Asset Allocation funds saw inflows of ₹181 crore.
Index funds, gold ETFs, and other ETFs, registered a sharp slump of 98% in monthly inflows to ₹361.99 crore in May as compared with inflows of ₹20,082 crore in April.
Outflows from Gold ETFs stood at ₹725.04 crore in May, while that from other ETFs were at ₹620.22 crore.
Index funds received inflows of ₹943.26 crore, and fund of funds investing overseas attracted inflows of ₹763.99 crore.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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