Equity mutual fund inflows fall 40% to one-year low of ₹22,907 crore in May: AMFI Data

Inflows into India’s equity mutual funds moderated to the lowest in a year in May as US-Iran peace deal uncertainty weighed on investors’ risk appetite.
Equity mutual fund inflows declined 40% to ₹22,907 crore in May from ₹38,440 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, inflows rose 20% from ₹19,013 crore in May 2025.
Inflows into large-cap funds declined 37% month-on-month (MoM) to ₹1,592.93 crore in May from ₹2,524.6 crore in April. Mid-cap fund inflows declined 33% to ₹4,385.06 crore from ₹6,551.4 crore. Small-cap funds attracted inflows worth ₹4,945.57 crore in May, down by 28% from ₹6,885.9 crore in the previous month.
“The lower inflows is due to extreme volatility in the markets as crude hovers around $100 a barrel, which has prompted near-term caution among investors,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI.
India’s mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) dropped to ₹81.58 lakh crore at the end of May from ₹81.92 lakh crore in April.
In total, debt mutual funds recorded an outflow of ₹96,948 crore in May as compared to an inflow of ₹2.47 lakh crore in April. Barring credit risk funds, all other categories of debt mutual funds reported outflows during the month.
Among debt categories, Liquid funds saw the highest outflow of ₹29,680 crore last month, followed by Money market funds with an outflow of ₹24,691.74 crore. Corporate bond funds recorded net outflows of ₹7,009.94 crore last month against net inflows of ₹6,196.5 crore in April.
Credit risk funds attracted net inflows of ₹49.5 crore as against inflows of ₹1,317.7 crore, MoM.
Hybrid funds received net inflows of ₹10,560.24 crore in May, registering a significant drop of 49% from ₹20,565.2 crore inflows in April.
Among the six sub-categories, arbitrage funds saw the highest inflow worth ₹5,697 crore, followed by multi-asset allocation funds at ₹3,928 crore in May. Balanced Hybrid Funds received ₹655.24 crore worth inflows and Dynamic Asset Allocation funds saw inflows of ₹181 crore.
Index funds, gold ETFs, and other ETFs, registered a sharp slump of 98% in monthly inflows to ₹361.99 crore in May as compared with inflows of ₹20,082 crore in April.
Outflows from Gold ETFs stood at ₹725.04 crore in May, while that from other ETFs were at ₹620.22 crore.
Index funds received inflows of ₹943.26 crore, and fund of funds investing overseas attracted inflows of ₹763.99 crore.