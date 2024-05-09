Equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 16.42 percent to ₹18,917.08 crore in April against ₹22,633 crore a month ago, shows the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This decline was attributed to fresh selling in large cap funds. Despite this, inflows into equity funds remained positive for the 38th consecutive month.

SIP investments reach record levels

Marking a new milestone, the monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) data has surpassed the ₹20,000 crore mark for the first time, reaching ₹20,371 crore, as per AMFI data. This marks a significant increase from the SIP contribution of ₹19,271 crore recorded in March.

AUM of mutual funds on the rise

In April, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds increased by 7% to stand at ₹56.99 lakh crore, compared to ₹53.12 lakh crore in March. During the month, only 9 open-ended NFOs were floated, which together mobilized ₹1,532 crore.

Trends across different categories

In April, small cap funds saw a significant turnaround with an inflow of ₹2,208.70 crore, contrasting sharply with the previous month's outflow of ₹94 crore.

Mid cap funds also performed well, experiencing a healthy inflow of ₹1,793.07 crore, up from ₹1,018 crore in March. However, large cap funds witnessed a decrease in inflows, settling at ₹357.56 crore compared to ₹2,128 crore in the previous month.

Hybrid funds experienced a significant surge in inflows, reaching ₹19,862.94 crore compared to ₹5,583.62 crore in March. Conversely, liquid funds saw a decline in inflows, dropping to ₹1,02,751.50 crore from ₹1,57,970.38 crore in the previous month.

Banking & PSU funds witnessed an outflow of ₹404.55 crore, followed by medium-duration funds which saw an outflow of ₹425 crore. Credit risk funds also experienced an outflow of ₹358.96 crore during the same period.

Sectoral and thematic funds have consistently remained the top choice for investors, continuing to attract the highest inflows for several consecutive months. In April, these funds attracted inflows of ₹5,166.05 crore, down from ₹7,917.72 crore in March.

Multicap funds followed closely, securing the second position on the inflow chart with ₹2,723.87 crore in funds. However, focused funds and ELSS funds experienced outflows of ₹328.04 crore and ₹144.04 crore, respectively, in April.

