Inflows in equity mutual funds fall 16% in April, SIPs buck the trend: AMFI data
Equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 16.42% in April to ₹18,917.08 crore, with large cap funds seeing a decline. Monthly SIP data crossed ₹20,000 crore for the first time, hitting ₹20,371 crore.
Equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 16.42 percent to ₹18,917.08 crore in April against ₹22,633 crore a month ago, shows the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
This decline was attributed to fresh selling in large cap funds. Despite this, inflows into equity funds remained positive for the 38th consecutive month.