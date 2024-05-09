Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Inflows in equity mutual funds fall 16% in April, SIPs buck the trend: AMFI data
MintGenie

Inflows in equity mutual funds fall 16% in April, SIPs buck the trend: AMFI data

Deepika Chelani

Equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 16.42% in April to 18,917.08 crore, with large cap funds seeing a decline. Monthly SIP data crossed 20,000 crore for the first time, hitting 20,371 crore.

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 18,917 crore in April

Equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 16.42 percent to 18,917.08 crore in April against 22,633 crore a month ago, shows the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This decline was attributed to fresh selling in large cap funds. Despite this, inflows into equity funds remained positive for the 38th consecutive month.

SIP investments reach record levels

Marking a new milestone, the monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) data has surpassed the 20,000 crore mark for the first time, reaching 20,371 crore, as per AMFI data. This marks a significant increase from the SIP contribution of 19,271 crore recorded in March.

AUM of mutual funds on the rise

In April, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds increased by 7% to stand at 56.99 lakh crore, compared to 53.12 lakh crore in March. During the month, only 9 open-ended NFOs were floated, which together mobilized 1,532 crore.

Trends across different categories

In April, small cap funds saw a significant turnaround with an inflow of 2,208.70 crore, contrasting sharply with the previous month's outflow of 94 crore.

Mid cap funds also performed well, experiencing a healthy inflow of 1,793.07 crore, up from 1,018 crore in March. However, large cap funds witnessed a decrease in inflows, settling at 357.56 crore compared to 2,128 crore in the previous month.

Hybrid funds experienced a significant surge in inflows, reaching 19,862.94 crore compared to 5,583.62 crore in March. Conversely, liquid funds saw a decline in inflows, dropping to 1,02,751.50 crore from 1,57,970.38 crore in the previous month.

Banking & PSU funds witnessed an outflow of 404.55 crore, followed by medium-duration funds which saw an outflow of 425 crore. Credit risk funds also experienced an outflow of 358.96 crore during the same period.

Sectoral and thematic funds have consistently remained the top choice for investors, continuing to attract the highest inflows for several consecutive months. In April, these funds attracted inflows of 5,166.05 crore, down from 7,917.72 crore in March.

Multicap funds followed closely, securing the second position on the inflow chart with 2,723.87 crore in funds. However, focused funds and ELSS funds experienced outflows of 328.04 crore and 144.04 crore, respectively, in April.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers personal finance beat for LiveMint.
