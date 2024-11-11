Equity mutual fund inflows skyrocket 21.69% to ₹41,887 crore in October: AMFI

On November 11, equity mutual fund inflows saw a notable jump of 21.69 percent month-on-month, reaching ₹41,887 crore in October, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This increase was seen across the entire equity fund category.

Open-ended equity funds continued their positive run, with inflows remaining in the green for the 44th consecutive month. All segments, including small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap mutual funds, saw strong demand during the month.