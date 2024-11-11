Equity mutual fund inflows skyrocket 21.69% to ₹41,887 crore in October: AMFI

Equity mutual fund inflows rose by 21.69 percent month-on-month to 41,887 crore in October, as reported by AMFI on November 11, with growth noted across all equity fund categories.

MintGenie Team
Updated11 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
AMFI Reports 21.69% Monthly Growth in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows for October
AMFI Reports 21.69% Monthly Growth in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows for October

On November 11, equity mutual fund inflows saw a notable jump of 21.69 percent month-on-month, reaching 41,887 crore in October, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This increase was seen across the entire equity fund category.

Open-ended equity funds continued their positive run, with inflows remaining in the green for the 44th consecutive month. All segments, including small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap mutual funds, saw strong demand during the month.

Notably, large-cap funds witnessed a nearly two-fold increase in inflows, which surged to 3,452 crore. Meanwhile, mid-cap funds saw a 50 percent jump in net investments, reaching 4,683 crore, and small-cap funds experienced a 23 percent rise in inflows, amounting to 3,772 crore.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 02:29 PM IST
