Net inflows into mutual funds drop dramatically – Is this a temporary dip or a new trend?

According to AMFI data from September 10, open-ended equity mutual fund inflows rose by 3.03% in August to 38,239.16 crore, showcasing a positive shift in investor confidence amid subdued equity market activity.

Deepika Chelani
Updated10 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Mutual Funds
Mutual Funds

In August, the mutual fund industry saw a notable decrease in net inflows, which fell by 43% to 1.08 lakh crore compared to 1.89 lakh crore in July. This decline was primarily driven by a significant 62% drop in inflows into debt mutual funds. 

Despite the overall downturn, open-ended equity mutual funds experienced a 3.03% increase in inflows, reaching 38,239.16 crore. This uptick occurred even amid a relatively subdued performance in the equity markets. 

The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), released on September 10, highlights a continued positive trend in investor confidence within the mutual fund sector.




This is a developing story

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsNet inflows into mutual funds drop dramatically – Is this a temporary dip or a new trend?

