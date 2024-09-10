Net inflows into mutual funds drop dramatically – Is this a temporary dip or a new trend?

In August, the mutual fund industry saw a notable decrease in net inflows, which fell by 43% to ₹1.08 lakh crore compared to ₹1.89 lakh crore in July. This decline was primarily driven by a significant 62% drop in inflows into debt mutual funds.
Despite the overall downturn, open-ended equity mutual funds experienced a 3.03% increase in inflows, reaching ₹38,239.16 crore. This uptick occurred even amid a relatively subdued performance in the equity markets.
The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), released on September 10, highlights a continued positive trend in investor confidence within the mutual fund sector.
This is a developing story
