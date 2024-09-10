Hello User
Business News/ News / Net inflows into mutual funds drop dramatically – Is this a temporary dip or a new trend?
BREAKING NEWS

Net inflows into mutual funds drop dramatically – Is this a temporary dip or a new trend?

Deepika Chelani

According to AMFI data from September 10, open-ended equity mutual fund inflows rose by 3.03% in August to 38,239.16 crore, showcasing a positive shift in investor confidence amid subdued equity market activity.

Mutual Funds

In August, the mutual fund industry saw a notable decrease in net inflows, which fell by 43% to 1.08 lakh crore compared to 1.89 lakh crore in July. This decline was primarily driven by a significant 62% drop in inflows into debt mutual funds.

Despite the overall downturn, open-ended equity mutual funds experienced a 3.03% increase in inflows, reaching 38,239.16 crore. This uptick occurred even amid a relatively subdued performance in the equity markets.

The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), released on September 10, highlights a continued positive trend in investor confidence within the mutual fund sector.This is a developing story

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers personal finance beat for LiveMint.
