According to AMFI data from September 10, open-ended equity mutual fund inflows rose by 3.03% in August to ₹ 38,239.16 crore, showcasing a positive shift in investor confidence amid subdued equity market activity.

In August, the mutual fund industry saw a notable decrease in net inflows, which fell by 43% to ₹1.08 lakh crore compared to ₹1.89 lakh crore in July. This decline was primarily driven by a significant 62% drop in inflows into debt mutual funds.

Despite the overall downturn, open-ended equity mutual funds experienced a 3.03% increase in inflows, reaching ₹38,239.16 crore. This uptick occurred even amid a relatively subdued performance in the equity markets.

The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), released on September 10, highlights a continued positive trend in investor confidence within the mutual fund sector.